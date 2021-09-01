HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

ETR:HLE opened at €60.54 ($71.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

