Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

