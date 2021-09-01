Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and last traded at GBX 2,463.95 ($32.19), with a volume of 12614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,425 ($31.68).

Specifically, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 400 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,648 ($12,605.17).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,321.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

