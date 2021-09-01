HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Achieves $2.90 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $60,706.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.