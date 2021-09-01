Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.
NYSE:HES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
