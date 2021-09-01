Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 104,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

