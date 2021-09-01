Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

