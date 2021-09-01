Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,974. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

