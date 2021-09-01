Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,974. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.
In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
