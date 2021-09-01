HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,599. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.