Hiblocks One Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

