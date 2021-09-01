Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.63). 869,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,948,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,646.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.42%.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 533 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £655.59 ($856.53).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

