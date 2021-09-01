Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)’s stock price dropped 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 17,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31.

About Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.