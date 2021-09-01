Hochschild Mining plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

