HollyGold Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $128,354.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00136056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.26 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.20 or 1.00270518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00994205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,702,176 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

