Honest (HNST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,233.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $18,233.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00136161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00162273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.78 or 0.07456456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.96 or 1.00066055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.07 or 0.01010057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

