Honest Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Honest has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $13,893.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

