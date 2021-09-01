Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Hong Kong Television Network stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Television Network has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.
Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile
