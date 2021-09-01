Hord Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $951,034.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Hord has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $951,034.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

