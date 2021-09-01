Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,832. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

