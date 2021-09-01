Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 60.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 21.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $405.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

