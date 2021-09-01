HUNT Trading Up 3.8% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. HUNT has a market cap of $40.18 million and $17.34 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

