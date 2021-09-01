Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $339,973.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

