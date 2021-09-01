HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Achieves $39.41 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $39.41 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.33 or 0.99814398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.80 or 0.00961139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00488550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00377704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068975 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004989 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

