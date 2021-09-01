I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2,060.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00490230 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01324670 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,080,546 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

