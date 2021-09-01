ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,196.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($15.63) and last traded at GBX 1,196 ($15.63), with a volume of 53339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

The firm has a market cap of £792.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

