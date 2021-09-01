Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $618,374.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00020776 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $618,374.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 83.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

