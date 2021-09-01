IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IDT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 5,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. IDT has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.