IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of IDT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 5,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. IDT has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $57.10.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.