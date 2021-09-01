iExec RLC Hits One Day Volume of $48.49 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $389.24 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00009950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

