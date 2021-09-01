IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from IGO’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 17.65 and a current ratio of 19.99.

In related news, insider Peter Bradford 175,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company focusing on discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enabling clean energy in Australia. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east-northeast of Norseman. It also engages in the exploration of nickel and copper projects located in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and South Australia, as well as Greenland.

