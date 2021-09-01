iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $904.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.00 million and the highest is $925.01 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

