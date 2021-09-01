iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,039. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 35.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.