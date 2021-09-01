Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Reaches $339.84 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $535.32 or 0.01078729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $339.84 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00158769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.71 or 0.07642745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,626.96 or 1.00003996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00995841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

