Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

ILKAY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $64.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

