Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

ILKAY opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $64.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

