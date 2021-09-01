ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0166 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $190,988.64 and $143,904.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,476,370 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

