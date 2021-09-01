Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.18

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $26.69. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.