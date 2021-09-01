Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Quiet Period To End on September 8th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.