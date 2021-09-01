Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head-To-Head Survey

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 DiamondRock Hospitality 1 5 4 0 2.30

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential downside of 11.09%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 10.16 $14.77 million $0.80 25.60 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.36 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -21.52

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07% DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43%

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

