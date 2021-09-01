Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $151,246.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00007074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $151,246.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

