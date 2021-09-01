Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

