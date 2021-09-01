ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

