Innova (INN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $332,701.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

