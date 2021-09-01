Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102,679.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $8.11 million and $102,679.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

