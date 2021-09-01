Innovation Blockchain Payment Market Capitalization Achieves $7.79 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $191,585.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

