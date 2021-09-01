Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.61. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.