Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 2,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000.

