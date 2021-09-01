Inovalon (INOV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2021 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/19/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/19/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/19/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/3/2021 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

7/29/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Inovalon Holdings Inc alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.