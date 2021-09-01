Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

