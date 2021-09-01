Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. 109,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,124% from the average session volume of 8,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.39.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.