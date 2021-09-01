Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 270,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

