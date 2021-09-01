Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells 21,231 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,020. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 43.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

