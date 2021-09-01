Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,356. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

